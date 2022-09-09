Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 315,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,806,599 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -14.55%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 900,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

