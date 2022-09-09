NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Shares Down 0.3%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €14.43 ($14.72) and last traded at €14.62 ($14.92). Approximately 48,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.66 ($14.96).

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOEJ shares. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.83 million and a PE ratio of 11.16.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

