Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $15.04

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $15.55. Nuvalent shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 1,045 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Nuvalent Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

Insider Activity

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,553,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,386 shares of company stock valued at $428,667 over the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

