Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Enlightenment Research LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Enlightenment Research LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 349.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 2.4% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 165,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 703,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.71. 523,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,762,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

