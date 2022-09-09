Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.25–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.99 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. 327,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,808. Okta has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $272.27. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

