OLD Republic International Corp Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Eaton worth $47,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,690. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

