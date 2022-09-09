OLD Republic International Corp Lowers Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $51,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. 38,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,645. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

