OLD Republic International Corp Sells 48,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.6% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Duke Energy worth $79,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 274,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,250.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 183,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 45,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,214. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

