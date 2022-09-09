Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 4%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 17,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 70,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.76 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.82.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

