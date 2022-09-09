ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.81

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.81 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.73.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
ORIX Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
