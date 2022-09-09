ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.81

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.81 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.73.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

