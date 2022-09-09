Oxen Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and $485,528.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,272.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.35 or 0.08040399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00181495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00286802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00733534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00627871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001035 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,827,612 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

