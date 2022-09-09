Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $57.82.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.