Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,214. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

