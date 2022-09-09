Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 567 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $111.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,688. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.84. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

