Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 99 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.99. 46,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,817. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

