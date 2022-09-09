Oxygen (OXY) Price Hits $0.0518

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $236,345.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,445,966 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol. The official website for Oxygen is www.oxygen.org.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital."

