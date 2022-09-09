PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Up 7.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 19,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,313,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 178.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 180.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,032,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 142,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

