Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.70

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 247926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on PAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Pampa Energía Trading Up 3.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
Featured Articles
