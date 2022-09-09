Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.70

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 247926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

