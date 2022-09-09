Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $16.47. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 2,806 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,153,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,029,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,614. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,541,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 506.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 740,003 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

