Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th.
Paragon Care Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16.
Paragon Care Company Profile
