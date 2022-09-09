Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,010 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $8.11.

PTNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Partner Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

