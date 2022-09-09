Paycoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $325,829.00 (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Paycoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paycoin has a market cap of $87.03 million and approximately $325,829.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000879 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Paycoin Coin Profile

Paycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. Paycoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

