Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

