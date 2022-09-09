Pearl River Capital LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,265,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI opened at $310.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

