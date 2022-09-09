Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Trading Up 1.2 %

MAT stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

