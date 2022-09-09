Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,142 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BBY opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

