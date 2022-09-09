Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $2.50 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

