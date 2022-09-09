Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,142 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 531,471 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,437.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 455,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 426,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 394,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

