Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,991,000 after purchasing an additional 267,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ATI by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,416 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 217,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ATI by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after buying an additional 203,883 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 748.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

