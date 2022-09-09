Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,574 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Biogen makes up approximately 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Biogen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 3.6 %

BIIB opened at $207.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $322.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.