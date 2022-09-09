Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $237.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.33. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.54 and a 12-month high of $400.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

