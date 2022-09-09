Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Up 2.1%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29). Approximately 2,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 80,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.28).

Pelatro Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of £10.67 million and a P/E ratio of -14.12.

About Pelatro

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign lifecycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, customer data platform, and data monetization.

