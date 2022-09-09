Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.02 and a 12 month high of C$53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at C$600,281.15. Insiders acquired a total of 238 shares of company stock worth $9,611 over the last ninety days.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
