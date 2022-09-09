Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.20

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.01 ($0.04), with a volume of 270000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Pembridge Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pembridge Resources news, insider Gati Al-Jebouri acquired 200,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,016.04 ($9,685.89).

Pembridge Resources Company Profile

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

