Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.20

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.01 ($0.04), with a volume of 270000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).
Pembridge Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pembridge Resources news, insider Gati Al-Jebouri acquired 200,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,016.04 ($9,685.89).
Pembridge Resources Company Profile
Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.
Read More
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.