Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.88 and last traded at $174.51. 3,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average is $165.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,714,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock worth $355,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.