Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,129,000 after purchasing an additional 837,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,485 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

