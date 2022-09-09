Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.
Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,129,000 after purchasing an additional 837,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,485 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
