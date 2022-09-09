Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.18

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.03). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,219,711 shares.

Petro Matad Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.83 and a current ratio of 22.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.89 million and a PE ratio of -14.96.

About Petro Matad

(Get Rating)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.