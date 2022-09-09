Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 352.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581,384 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $171,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. 220,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,305,334. The stock has a market cap of $268.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

