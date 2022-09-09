Phuture (PHTR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,479.00

Phuture (PHTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Phuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Phuture has a total market cap of $652,453.62 and $12,479.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phuture has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phuture alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Phuture

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.

Phuture Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phuture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.