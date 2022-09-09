Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Lindsay worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.43. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,670. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $171.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.50. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

