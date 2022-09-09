Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Trading Up 1.8 %

SBNY traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

