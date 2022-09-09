Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $8.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.