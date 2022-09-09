Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.60. 4,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,504. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

