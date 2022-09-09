Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,030 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,603 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,928. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.