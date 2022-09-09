Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

