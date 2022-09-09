Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Takes $2 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,189. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

