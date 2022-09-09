Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

