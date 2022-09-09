Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (PHD)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.