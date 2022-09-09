Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of MESO stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.24. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 894.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

