Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.22 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $86.22 million and $109,352.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00310647 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00125515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00079629 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,851,277 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

