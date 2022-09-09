Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 38,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 259,975 shares.The stock last traded at $21.87 and had previously closed at $20.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,324,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 358,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.