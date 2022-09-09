Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 38,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 259,975 shares.The stock last traded at $21.87 and had previously closed at $20.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.
Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,324,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 358,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
Featured Stories
